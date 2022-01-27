Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $328.64

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.64 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.59). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.52), with a volume of 6,552 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.40. The stock has a market cap of £111.28 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15.

Personal Group Company Profile (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

