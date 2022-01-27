Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.63.

ALNY stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

