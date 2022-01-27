Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day moving average of $217.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

