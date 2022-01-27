Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Truist Financial

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

