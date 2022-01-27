Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Luther Burbank has increased its dividend payment by 89.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.