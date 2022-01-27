Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

