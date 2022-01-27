Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MediciNova by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.36 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

