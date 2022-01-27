Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,122 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

