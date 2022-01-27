Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

