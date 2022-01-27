Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

