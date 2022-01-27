Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.98

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.98 and traded as low as C$45.01. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.98, with a volume of 102,365 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$51.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

