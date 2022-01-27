Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

