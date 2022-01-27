145,415 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,825,000. Bunge comprises approximately 1.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NYSE BG opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

