United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 69,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

In related news, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

