Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.14

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.14 and traded as high as C$24.61. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 35,404 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

