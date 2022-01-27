Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.14

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.14 and traded as high as C$24.61. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 35,404 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.