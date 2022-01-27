CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.14-18.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

