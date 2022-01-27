The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.18. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 6,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

