Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.21 million.

Calix stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Calix has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.89.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,715 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

