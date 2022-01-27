Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Down 0.5%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 263,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 294,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

POLY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.