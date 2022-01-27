Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

