Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Shares Up 0.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. 165,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 216,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

