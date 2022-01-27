Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 1.9%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

