Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 486 ($6.56).

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,865.62).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

