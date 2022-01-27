Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $45.06 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 877,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $45,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.