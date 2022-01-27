Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $430.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.