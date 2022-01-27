Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,493,120 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,493,120 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

