Advisory Research Inc. Invests $605,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

