Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

