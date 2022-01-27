CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

LOW stock opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

