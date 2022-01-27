CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,910,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,110,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $396.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

