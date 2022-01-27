CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

