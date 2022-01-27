Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

