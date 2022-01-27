Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

DOV opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

