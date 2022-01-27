Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,044.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $918.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

