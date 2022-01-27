49,141 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 243,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

