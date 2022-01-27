Advisory Research Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

