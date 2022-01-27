The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $128,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

