Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $151,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.91. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.