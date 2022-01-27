Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $151,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $324.54 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.00 and a 200-day moving average of $378.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

