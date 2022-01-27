Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $151,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCO opened at $324.54 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.00 and a 200-day moving average of $378.91.
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.
Moody’s Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.