Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,031 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,803,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,031 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $131,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Pentair stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

