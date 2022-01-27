Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,906 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

