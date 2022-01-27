Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,906 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

