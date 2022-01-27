Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $82.33 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,306,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

