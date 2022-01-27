Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $77,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.