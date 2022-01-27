Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $92.67 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $92,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

