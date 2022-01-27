Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 110,039 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $90,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.96.

HUBS stock opened at $430.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $643.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.