Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,245,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

