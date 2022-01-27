Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.55. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 1,178,957 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

