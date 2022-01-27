Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

