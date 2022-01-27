Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

